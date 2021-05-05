Metro Detroit weather: Some hope for Mother’s Day?

We’ve now settled into a cooler temperature regime, and also settled into an unsettled pattern. However, as you’ll read below, there may be some hope for Mother’s Day…more on that in a moment. First, let’s get you out the door on our Wednesday morning.

We’ll have lots of clouds around this morning, but a few breaks of sun are possible. Temps in the 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius) around sunrise will rise into the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius) by lunchtime, and to a high temperature this afternoon in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius). Clearing skies from west to east will give us some late-day sunshine, with those in the West Zone getting that sooner than those farther east. Northwest wind today should blow at 8 to 13 mph, adding a bit of chill to the air if you’ll be outside for an extended period of time.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:23 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:37 p.m.

After mostly clear skies Wednesday evening, clouds increase once again. Lows in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy to start on Thursday, then becoming cloudy with rain developing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

Rain is likely Thursday evening, and should end around midnight, followed by at least partial clearing. Lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Any sunshine to start on Friday will be replaced by increasing clouds and numerous convective showers popping up Friday afternoon. One interesting feature about the Friday afternoon showers is that the air aloft will be quite cold. In fact, it’ll be below freezing just 5000 feet above the ground. So, the most robust showers could have some pea size hail! Don’t worry…this is not a severe weather risk. Just routine showers with small hail possible due to very cold temps up above. Highs in the mid to upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

Skies rapidly clear Friday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius), which means that some frost is possible in our coldest rural areas.