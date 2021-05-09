Metro Detroit weather: Frost Advisory after rain leaves Sunday evening

DETROIT – A Frost Advisory is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan from 2:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. ET, Monday.

Happy Mother’s Day and welcome to Sunday evening, Motown.

Rain is leaving, this evening, but much colder than average air remains over Detroit and Southeast Michigan. It will be chilly as we celebrate Mother’s Day with dinner and cold after we go to bed. Tomorrow and Tuesday will be brighter with higher temps; still cool, though. Warmer, more spring-like conditions return by the middle and end of this week.

Sunday evening will be chilly as families prepare dinner, but rain showers leave and weaken well before the sun sets. Temperatures fall to the low 40s by nightfall.

Sunset is at 8:42 p.m.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy before midnight and mostly clear afterward and by dawn. It gets colder with overnight lows in the middle 30s. Bring pets and sensitive plants indoors.

An upper level low over Ontario and Quebec will keep instability in the air here. That means pop-up showers possible late-Monday and late-Tuesday, but each day will not be a wash-out and mostly dry during the day.

Monday will be sunnier with a bump in daytime temperatures. Highs will be in the middle and upper 50s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with late-afternoon and evening pop-up rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and milder with more stable air. The average high this time of year is in the upper 60s. Highs reach the low and middle 60s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer and upper 60s.

Friday will be brighter and just as warm as Thursday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Skies will be partly sunny with scattered showers, Saturday, with highs near 70 degrees.

