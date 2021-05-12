Partly Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit weather update: May 12, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for May 12, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Quiet stretch ahead

  • Aside from a few daytime clouds each day, the next 3 or 4 days should be nice and quiet.

Warming up

  • It’s warmer Wednesday, in the 60s (still below normal).
  • By the weekend we’re back in the 70s (near normal).

Rain chances increase next week

  • Models continue to have a hard time handling the setup next week, but the consensus is rain chances are increasing early next workweek.

