Metro Detroit weather update: May 12, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for May 12, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Quiet stretch ahead
- Aside from a few daytime clouds each day, the next 3 or 4 days should be nice and quiet.
Warming up
- It’s warmer Wednesday, in the 60s (still below normal).
- By the weekend we’re back in the 70s (near normal).
Rain chances increase next week
- Models continue to have a hard time handling the setup next week, but the consensus is rain chances are increasing early next workweek.