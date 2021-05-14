Metro Detroit weather: Bright, dry weekend with chances of rain on the way

DETROIT – Temperatures keep rising, but the rain chances remain paltry for much of the forecast.

What a Weekend

We’ve made some minor changes to the weekend forecast. But the overall story remains seasonable temperatures, not just in the afternoons but in the mornings too. Saturday will be the brighter of the two days with plenty of morning sunshine. Clouds will increase in the afternoon, but we’ll still get to the low 70s.

A weak disturbance will move in from the west late Saturday night, leading to a couple possible sprinkles on Sunday morning.

The afternoon should remain dry for everyone with more clouds than sun. Highs will, again, get to the low 70s.

Rain Miss Monday

That Monday rain chance that looked tenuous at best, now appears to stay south of us early next week. So rain chances won’t return until late Wednesday.

That seems like more of a coin flip with likely rain for Thursday and Friday.

By then, I think many of us will welcome a fresh drink of water for our lawns (and newly planted gardens?). Even if we get healthy rain out of both days, that likely won’t get us out of our drought situation. Every little bit helps though.

Have a great weekend!

