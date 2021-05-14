Metro Detroit weather update: May 14, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for May 13, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Warming Up -- 80s on the Horizon

70s today and the next five

80s very possible at the end of next week. Humidity also going up later next week.

Rain Chances Next Few Days

Models continue to have a difficult time handling the chances the next few days.

A few light showers are possible Sunday, mainly early.

The system Monday looks to pass just to our south, but it’ll be close.

Better Rain Chances Later Next Week

Better shot for rain later Wednesday-Friday of next week.

Drought Update