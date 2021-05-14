Metro Detroit weather update: May 14, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for May 13, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Warming Up -- 80s on the Horizon
- 70s today and the next five
- 80s very possible at the end of next week. Humidity also going up later next week.
Rain Chances Next Few Days
- Models continue to have a difficult time handling the chances the next few days.
- A few light showers are possible Sunday, mainly early.
- The system Monday looks to pass just to our south, but it’ll be close.
Better Rain Chances Later Next Week
- Better shot for rain later Wednesday-Friday of next week.
Drought Update
- Most of SE MI is in a moderate drought.
- We are pretty far behind on precipitation, and it’s starting to show (grass not as green).
- Little relief from this in sight.