Metro Detroit weather: Low 80s with some light showers possible

It’s mostly cloudy and mainly in the middle 50s as you head out and about around Metro Detroit on this Wednesday morning. Spotty or patchy fog is possible in a few rural pockets but no problems other than that. We will sail into the 60s quickly this morning with some milky sunshine as the sun rises

Sunrise is at 6:08 a.m.

The mid and high level clouds are moving in ahead of a warm front later today, but the wet weather we need is well west of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. We will see a few light showers later this afternoon during a short window of 4-7pm. Don’t cancel your outdoor plans, just keep the Local4Casters App handy to view radar and any showers that may cause slight delays. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with a light wind SSE 5-12 mph.

Sunset is at 8:52 p.m.

The warm and slightly more muggy air will be moving into Metro Detroit Thursday, and especially Friday and Saturday. Skies may only allow spotty sunshine with highs in the low to mid 80s Thursday. A stray pop up in the middle of the afternoon is possible but most of us won’t see a drop. The more sun, the better chance of near 90F and near record highs in our area. We will flirt with record high temps Thursday through Sunday or Monday.

You can expect a little more sunshine Friday with highs in the upper 80s. A quick weather disturbance moves through early Saturday morning, and then we see sun and clouds and upper 80s again. A few afternoon showers and storms are possible Sunday, and even more likely on Monday and Tuesday of next week. Let’s hope so because we need it!

