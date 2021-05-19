Partly Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit weather update: May 19, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Local 4Casters

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for May 19, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Feeling like summer

  • We are into the 80s on Wednesday, but we’ll be close to 90 Friday through Sunday.
  • Still looks like we’ll be just shy of records, but it’s close especially Sunday.
  • Dew Points are also going to go up as well. It won’t be super humid, but you’ll start to feel it a little more early next week.

Isolated shower/rumble of thunder Wednesday

  • Atmosphere on the western side of the state is a little more conducive for showers and a few storms, but we still may see one or two pop up.
  • If it does happen, it’ll be few and far between. Most look to stay dry today, however an isolated downpour/rumble of thunder remains possible.

Better rain chances early next week

  • Models coming into better agreement on the big picture of early next week, but still having some troubles with the Saturday chances.
  • The chance for rain is there Saturday, but it’s not great.
  • Better chance for evening showers and storms Sunday.
  • More rain and maybe storms looking likely Monday/Tuesday.

