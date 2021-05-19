Metro Detroit weather update: May 19, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for May 19, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Feeling like summer
- We are into the 80s on Wednesday, but we’ll be close to 90 Friday through Sunday.
- Still looks like we’ll be just shy of records, but it’s close especially Sunday.
- Dew Points are also going to go up as well. It won’t be super humid, but you’ll start to feel it a little more early next week.
Isolated shower/rumble of thunder Wednesday
- Atmosphere on the western side of the state is a little more conducive for showers and a few storms, but we still may see one or two pop up.
- If it does happen, it’ll be few and far between. Most look to stay dry today, however an isolated downpour/rumble of thunder remains possible.
Better rain chances early next week
- Models coming into better agreement on the big picture of early next week, but still having some troubles with the Saturday chances.
- The chance for rain is there Saturday, but it’s not great.
- Better chance for evening showers and storms Sunday.
- More rain and maybe storms looking likely Monday/Tuesday.