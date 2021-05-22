Metro Detroit weather: Warm Saturday evening and tonight, showers and storms Sunday

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown.

Afternoon sunshine lent itself to the summer-like warmth expected. It remains warm with some clouds overhead, this evening. It will be warm overnight, and more humidity creeps in tomorrow. Increased humidity leads to greater instability, and that means a chance of showers and thunderstorms, tomorrow afternoon. Much warmer and hotter than average weather remains through the middle of next week.

Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy and warm. Temps will be near 80 degrees by dusk.

Sunset is at 8:55 p.m.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and warm. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Sunday has a better chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. According to the National Weather Service, the risk is reduced for severe storms with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging winds and hail. That said, remain on guard for some ponding on roads and lightning after lunchtime and Sunday evening.

The high heat goes away for one day, Monday. It will be partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers. Daytime temperatures will be near 80 degrees.

Hot weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday and partly sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures return to the middle and upper 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible with a cold front, Wednesday (not Tuesday).

Afternoon temps will be lower, but it will still be warm Thursday and Friday. Highs in the low and middle 70s.

