Metro Detroit weather: Warm, more humid with showers and storms possible Sunday afternoon

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Rising temperatures are now coupled with rising humidity today. This will lead to showers and thunderstorms across the metro area and all across Southeast Michigan this afternoon and evening.

It becomes cooler and calmer tonight. Warm again Monday with fewer showers. High heat returns Tuesday. Lower temps for the end of the week.

By noon time it starts to feel more uncomfortable with higher humidity and higher temperatures. Temps will be near 80° but it will feel warmer. Remember to start pudding hot weather good behavior tips in place. Drink plenty of water, wear light loose fitting clothes and keep pets and children away from empty vehicles.

After lunchtime, especially 2 p.m. and afterward, showers and thunderstorms will have a better chance of popping up.

Although the risk of severe weather has decreased in the past 24 hours, we still must be alert for heavy downpours and lightning. Lightning is always dangerous, and a deluge of water can be departing on roads.

When it’s not raining, afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 80s, and it will feel like it’s near 90°F. Rain cold air will be in the 70s.

Showers linger into Sunday evening temperatures in the 70s and low 80s.

Sunset is at 8:56 p.m.

Sunday night will be probably the most cloudy and warm. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

Monday will not be as hot with a chance of showers. Daytime temperatures will be in your 80°F or just a bit more.

Get ready for high heat returning, Tuesday. Highs will reach 90°F-territory once again. Skies will be partly sunny all day long.

A cold front brings more showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. House will be in the near 85°F.

Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny and not as hot but seasonably warm. Temperatures will reach the lower and middle 70s each day.

