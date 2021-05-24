Metro Detroit weather: Briefly cooler

Yesterday’s cold front has settled south of the state line into Ohio, which has done two things for us: ushered in a more comfortable air mass, and pushed the showers and storms out of the area. So we’ll have a more comfortable day ahead, with more clouds this morning and a bit more sun this afternoon. However, that cold front will reverse course and start coming back to the north as a warm front, so I cannot rule out a scattered shower or thunderstorm this afternoon into the early evening. Highs in the cooler air mass should range from the mid 70s (23 to 25 degrees Celsius) in the Thumb to the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius) in the heart of the metro area. Southeast wind at 3 to 7 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:04 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:57 p.m.

Once any lingering evening showers and thunderstorms end, skies become partly cloudy once again. And it’s back to the warm, muggy stuff behind that warm front, with overnight lows only in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius). Southeast to south wind at 3 to 7 mph.

Partly cloudy and hot on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 80s (31 to 32 degrees Celsius).

Tuesday night will be warm and muggy, with increasing chances of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius).

Showers and storms are likely Wednesday ahead of a cold front, then becoming partly cloudy after the front passes by. The big question is the timing of the storms, as an earlier timing (which is suggested by the majority of the computer models right now) would diminish the chance for any strong storms, whereas a later timing (as advertised by a couple of models) would increase those chances. Highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius)…much better sleeping weather!

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Thursday night with rain developing. Lows in the upper 40s (9 to 10 degrees Celsius).

Showers are likely on Friday, with highs in the mid 60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius).

Showers end Friday night, with lows in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Memorial Day Weekend

Saturday should be partly cloudy overall, with highs in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius)…a very pleasant day. And PLEASE don’t forget the sunscreen and hats on Saturday. The cooler high temperature has no impact whatsoever on the fact that we are now in the period where the sun’s rays are nearing their strongest of the entire year…you will burn just as easily with temps in the 60s as you will if they were in the 80s. So remember this if you’re, for example, heading down to Comerica Park to see the Tigers take on those darn Yankees.

Sunday looks great, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s (23 to 24 degrees Celsius).

And it appears right now that we’ll keep the nice weather right through the holiday with partly cloudy skies on Memorial Day, and highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).