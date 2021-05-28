Metro Detroit weather: Breaking down temperatures, rain chances for Memorial Day weekend

DETROIT – We’re in for a dry holiday weekend, but temperatures will leave much to be desired.

Saturday

Saturday will be the coldest part of our three-day weekend.

Starting with wind chills (gasp!) in the morning: If you’re heading out prior to daybreak, expect wind chills in the 30s. There are some spots that might feel like freezing, although air temperatures will remain in the 40s areawide.

The afternoon will bring a big improvement over Friday, with sunshine pushing highs over 60 degrees (but not by much). Remember, normal highs are in the mid-70s this time of year.

That trough we were monitoring for potential Saturday showers looks like it will stay completely south of the area. Just keep an eye on the Local 4Casters app if you’re going to be around Lake Erie or even heading down to Cedar Point, where rain chances are higher. Winds will be breezy again Saturday, as well.

Sunday

Temperatures start with similar unseasonably chilly numbers Sunday, but highs will bounce back to 70 degrees. Expect even more sunshine and less wind.

Despite the cool temperatures, Sunday will be the brightest day of the holiday weekend.

Memorial Day

The warmest temperatures show up on Memorial Day Monday.

Morning lows will be close to 50 degrees, and daytime highs are headed to the mid-70s. We’ll technically fall short of normal warmth by a couple degrees, but it’s still a big improvement over the beginning of the weekend.

Expect more clouds than sunshine, however, as winds return to a more southerly flow, tapping into increased moisture. Rain holds off until Wednesday.

Have a fantastic holiday weekend!

