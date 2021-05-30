Metro Detroit weather: Frost possible Sunday morning with milder conditions expected in the afternoon

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday and the continuation of Memorial Day weekend, Motown.

After a chilly and (in some places) frosty start, more sunshine returns today with milder conditions. It will not be as chilly tonight. Memorial Day will be warmer. More seasonable warmth arrives later this week with showers in tow.

Sunday morning will be clear and quite chilly. Temperatures start in the 30s and low 40s. Just like yesterday at this time, anyone going outdoors will need a jacket and hat to stay warm.

Sunrise is at 6 a.m.

With mainly blue skies, temperatures rise quickly by lunchtime and just in time for the Detroit Tigers baseball game against the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. at Comerica Park.

Sunday afternoon will be bright and milder. Highs will be near 70°F. Also, it will be less windy and calmer for other outdoor activities, especially boating.

Sunday evening will be fair and cool. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

Ad

Sunset is at 9:02 p.m. ET.

Sunday night will be fair and chilly but not as cold as the two previous night. Overnight lows will be in the 40s.

Welcome to Memorial Day, Monday. Conditions will be marvelous for parades and commemorations. Morning temps will be in the 40s and 50s. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low and middle 70s; closer to pool-weather for those eager to take a dip.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and warmer. It will be in the upper 70s.

Scattered showers are possible under partly sunny skies, Wednesday. It will feel like early June with highs near 80°F.

Thursday has a better chance of widespread rain, but it will still be warm. It will be 80°F.

Showers remain possible Thursday and Friday. It will be partly sunny both days with highs in the low 80s.

Marine Forecast

Lake Erie

Sunday: Mostly sunny, calmer. Wind: NNE 5-10 knots; Waves: 1 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 63 degrees.

Memorial Day, Monday: Partly sunny. Wind: SSW 4-9 knots. Waves: 0 to 1 foot. Water Temp: 64 degrees.

Ad

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Mostly sunny, calmer. Wind: NE 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 1 foot. Water Temps: 60 degrees.

Memorial Day, Monday: Partly sunny. Wind: SSW 4-9 knots. Waves: 0-1 foot. Water Temp: 61 degrees.

Lake Huron

Sunday: Mostly sunny, calmer. Wind: NNE 5-10 knots; Waves: 2 to 3 feet. Water Temps: 53 degrees.

Memorial Day, Monday: Partly sunny. Wind: SSW 4-9 knots. Waves: 0-1 foot. Water Temp: 54 degrees.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.