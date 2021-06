Metro Detroit weather: Hot and sunny all weekend

DETROIT – An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties Saturday.

Welcome to Saturday and the first weekend of June, Motown.

Meteorological summer has just begun and it will feel like we are in the middle of the hottest season of the year. The sun will be blazing and temperatures are going to soar. After a warm and mostly clear night, it will be hot again, tomorrow. The heat continues into next week, and we’ll have a heat wave if we get three 90-degree days in a row.

Saturday morning will be mainly clear and mild. Temperatures start in the low and middle 60s and we prepare to perform our good hot-weather safety skills. That means pack plenty of water to drink, dress in light and loose-fitting clothes and remember to keep all children and pets away from empty vehicles.

Sunrise is at 5:58 a.m.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny and hot. Highs will be near 90 degrees or more. The record high is 96 degrees from 1925. We’ll come within about 5 degrees of that historic mark. Remember, as we are under the Air Quality Alert (also known as an Ozone Action Day), it is important to keep air pollution levels down. We can do this by car pooling, using public transportation and taking a break from mowing the lawn or using gas-powered equipment.

Saturday evening will be great for grilling and relaxing after a hard day’s work or coming off the 18th hole. Temperatures will be in the warm 80s under fair skies.

Sunset is at 9:06 p.m.

Saturday night will be clear and warm. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 60s. Saturn and Jupiter will be visible in the southern and southeastern sky between 4:00 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. ET, Sunday.

Sunday will be hot, mostly sunny and more steamy. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 90s with heat indices in the middle and upper 90s. The record high is 94 degrees, set in 1988.

Monday provides the opportunity for Detroit to have a heat wave. If Saturday and Sunday have 90-degree readings, then we’ll have a heat wave with Monday potentially becoming the third consecutive day with a 90 degree high temperature.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and hot and humid. Daytime temperatures reach 90 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday will have increased instability. It will be sweltering, again. Highs will be near or above 90 degrees. Also, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

