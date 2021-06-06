Metro Detroit weather: Warm Sunday evening, more humid tonight

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

This evening will be warm with clouds cruising overhead from the south. Tonight remains warm with more muggy conditions by dawn. Tomorrow will be very warm, again, and humid. Increased humidity means increased instability and a chance of showers and storms. This pattern continues much of this work-week.

Sunday evening will be partly cloudy and warm. Temperatures will be in the 80s as you stroll on the river or walk around the neighborhood.

Sunset is at 9:07 p.m. ET.

Despite the clouds, some may have a good shot at seeing Mars in the western sky an hour after sunset. It will be a thrilling sight and an inspiration for the budding astronomer, scientist or engineer in your home and in your heart.

Sunday night will be partly and warm. Overnight lows will be near 70°F. It will be more muggy by dawn.

Hotter-than-average weather remains in the area on Monday. More humid air is thrown into the mix giving a chance of pop-up afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temps reach the upper 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have scattered showers and thunderstorms after lunchtime, too. Again, daytime temperatures reach the middle and upper 80s.

Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny I’m very warm. I will be in the lower and middle 80s. On and off showers are possible, again.

