Metro Detroit weather: Plenty of humidity, rain chances this week

DETROIT – Temperatures are dipping a bit this week, but humidity is headed in the other direction. Meanwhile, rain chances won’t be hard to find.

Warm and humid

Usually, streaks like this are reserved for mid- and late summer. But we’ve got multiple days that won’t look or feel much different.

After getting close to 90 degrees this past weekend (officially 89 degrees on Sunday), temperatures will max out in the mid-80s for most of the forecast. That’s above-normal highs (normal would be in the upper 70s all week). Even the coolest high temperatures will be in the low 80s through the entire forecast.

Humidity is high and will likely stay that way through the workweek. Dew point temperatures are in the upper 60s and even low 70s in spots. That’s muggy air for most of us, and starting to venture into a tropical feel when the dew point tops 70.

Heat index readings will be noticeably different from air temperatures until a stationary front moves through and stays south of us. It dips south briefly Thursday but doesn’t clear us completely until late Saturday night. That’s when we can expect a noticeable drop in humidity.

Storm chances

With that front staying well to our north until the second half of the weekend, there won’t be a ton of lift to fuel showers and storms. But with high humidity and sufficiently warm temperatures, pop up PM showers/storms will be the rule every day through Saturday.

They’ll be scattered and fade after the sun sets, so it will be tough to nail down any spot that will get more than another. Hopefully, repeated downpours will continue to make a dent in our drought.

