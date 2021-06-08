Metro Detroit weather: Storms, humidity and heat in the forecast

DETROIT – Summer wants to start. The calendar says no, but the temperatures, humidity and storm chances are vetoing that decision.

Thick days

Humidity remains muggy to tropical, and that’s not likely to change through Thursday.

A stationary front hanging out across the Upper Peninsula will gradually sink south of the area by Friday evening. That might reduce humidity a bit on Friday afternoon, but the front quickly bounces north, bringing the muggies back for Saturday.

We’ll finally see some longer-lasting dry air by Sunday, so plan for the second half of the weekend to look a lot different than the first.

Storms around and around

Afternoon thunderstorms were back again Tuesday. That pattern will continue through Thursday, at least.

Friday’s chances should be lower because of the frontal move described above, but timing will be important.

Then, Saturday brings a renewed shot before we dry out Sunday through next week.

It doesn’t look like severe weather is likely through this period. Just expect downpours and lightning, with storms that won’t last all that long.

All of this rain is still much-needed. Even though our monthly precipitation is close to normal, we’re working off a serious deficit from late 2020 through the first half of this year. Moderate drought conditions remain.

Hopefully, we’ll see some improvement when the new Drought Monitor is issued Thursday.

