Metro Detroit weather: Low 70s overnight into early Saturday

DETROIT – Some scattered showers showed up late Friday afternoon into the evening, moving out of central Michigan where they were once much more intense. The loss of daytime heat meant just garden variety showers hit or miss for Metro Detroit through Friday night.

Friday’s sunset: 9:10 p.m.

Temps will only drop into the upper 60s and low 70s overnight into early Saturday, and we should again see patchy fog until about 8 a.m. that day. Other than that, it will be dry on the roads as you head out and should stay dry through the first half of the day. If you’re heading to the Detroit Grand Prix or have outdoor plans Saturday afternoon, pack an umbrella.

Saturday’s sunrise: 5:56 a.m.

Saturday will be warm and muggy once again with highs in the mid to upper 80s and feeling a few degrees warmer. Make sure you’re hydrating and applying that sunscreen. A disturbance will rumble through Metro Detroit in the mid-afternoon bringing rain and thunderstorm chances. Right now, there’s no risk for anything severe, but the forecast shows some gusty winds near storm formation and the always deadly threat of lightning. Showers fade in the evening but we may still get a few showers into early Sunday.

Finally, we get a break from the humidity on Sunday. You will notice it the minute you step outside as we see dew points taking a well-deserved dip. It will still be bright, sunny, and warm in the mid 80s Sunday, but the humidity will be much, much more manageable. Another weak disturbance brings shower chances on Monday with highs near 80F. But Tuesday through the end of next week will be sunny and nice with temps 75 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

Enjoy!

The Local4Casters app is free and always your best weapon when preparing for our wonderfully changing weather!