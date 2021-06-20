Metro Detroit weather: Mild Saturday night, showers and storm wind down

DETROIT – Welcome to Juneteenth and Saturday night, Motown.

The National Weather Service has issued a thunderstorm warning for Lenawee County until 11 p.m.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible in our South Zone (south of I-94) before midnight. Afterward, it will be partly cloudy and mild. Father’s Day will become brighter and hotter. Another chance of stormy weather arrives tomorrow night and Monday morning. Drier, more comfortable weather arrives the middle of next week.

Saturday night will have showers and thunderstorms roll across the Michigan-Ohio border with heavy downpours, lightning and damaging wind and hail possible in Lenawee and Monroe Counties before midnight. Afterward, it will be partly cloudy and mild. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

Happy Father’s Day, Sunday! It will be sunnier. Scattered showers are possible before the day ends, and it will be much warmer. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s.

Astronomical summer begins with the summer solstice at 11:31 p.m. Sunday.

More widespread showers and thunderstorms return late Sunday night and early Monday morning. The National Weather Service give the area a Slight Chance of strong or severe storms with heavy downpours, frequent lightning, damaging wind or hail.

The rest of Monday will be warm with scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs will be in the low 80s.

We can air our homes out Tuesday and Wednesday. Each day will have blue skies during the day and starry skies at night. Highs will be near 70 degrees (about 10 degrees below average), Tuesday, and in the middle and upper 70s, Wednesday.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will be near 85 degrees.

Friday will be very warm and humid. Afternoon temps will be near 85 degrees with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Marine Forecast

Lake Erie

Saturday Night: Evening showers and thunderstorms. Wind: E 5-10 knots. Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temp: 70 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, isolated showers. Wind: N 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 71 degrees.

Lake St. Clair

Saturday Night: Evening showers and thunderstorms. Wind: SSW 5-10 knots. Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temp: 66 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, isolated showers. Wind: S 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 67 degrees.

Lake Huron

Saturday Night: Evening showers and thunderstorms. Wind: SW 5-10 knots. Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temp: 66 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, isolated showers. Wind: WNW 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 67 degrees.

