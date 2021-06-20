Metro Detroit weather radar: Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Detroit, Southeast Michigan

DETROIT – Happy Father’s Day, and welcome to Sunday, Motown!

The National Weather Service has issued a thunderstorm watch for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 1 a.m.

Two rounds of showers and thunderstorms are set to hit the Detroit region this evening and tonight. The best place to be will be indoors as the rain pounds, lightning flashes, wind lashes and hail hits. The weather will not be as savage by dawn, but tomorrow will have scattered rain and storm activity. It remains warm tonight and tomorrow with more refreshing air arriving the middle of this week.

Severe storm chances Sunday evening and night

The first wave of showers and thunderstorms arrives between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. ET. The second round arrives around 10:00 p.m. ET. Temperatures will be near 80°F or in the rain-cooled 70s.

Torrential downpours can lead to flash flooding and ponding on roads. Lightning is always dangerous, and people must stay away form open field, do not stand under trees and stay away from metal objects and appliances. Damaging wind with potential speed of 60 or 70 mph or greater can take down branches and trees or cause structural damage. Large hail, possible the size of golf balls or tennis balls, can do bodily harm and damage property.

Sunset is at 9:13 p.m.

Tonight we say goodbye to astronomical spring and hello to astronomical summer. The summer solstice is at 11:31 p.m.

The evening storms are round one. Round 2 of storminess arrives Sunday night, after 10:00 p.m. ET. Showers and thunderstorms that form to our west and in northern Indiana will barrel through our region.

Monday will be wet in the morning with showers and thunderstorms leaving by breakfast time. The afternoon will be partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. It will be warm with highs near 80°F.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be refreshing with blue skies and much drier air. We can air out our homes as afternoon temperatures reach 70°F on Tuesday and the upper 70s on Wednesday.

Thursday becomes warmer with mostly sunny skies. It will be in the low 80s.

It will be more muggy Friday and Saturday with highs in the middle 80s. With more unstable air around and a new frontal system on the way, showers and thunderstorms are possible each day.

Marine Forecast

Lake Erie

Sunday: Mostly sunny, isolated showers. Wind: N 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 71 degrees.

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Mostly sunny, isolated showers. Wind: S 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 67 degrees.

Lake Huron

Sunday: Mostly sunny, isolated showers. Wind: WNW 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 67 degrees.

