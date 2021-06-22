Metro Detroit weather: Rising temperatures, rain returns this weekend

DETROIT – We’ll be easing back into summer with increasing temperatures, and once the rain returns, we can expect plenty of it.

Warming up

We’ve got another unseasonably cool start Tuesday, with temperatures in the 40s in the West and North zones and temperatures in the low 50s in the Metro and South zones.

Afternoon highs will be pleasantly in the mid-70s. Humidity will stay low and remain that way until the weekend.

More typical summer heat builds Thursday, as highs return to the mid-80s.

Weekend highs will be near normal, around 80 degrees. As the humidity increases, so do our morning lows. Those will be in the mid- to upper 60s starting Friday and continuing through the middle of next week.

Very wet weekend

The setup for Friday through at least Tuesday of next week will be a stationary front moving into the area and parking itself for the better part of five days. We’ll see wave after wave of showers and thunderstorms. That could yield us between 1 and 4 inches of rain over the period.

Ad

Right now, the highest totals look to be in the North and West zones, but that might change, as the placement of the front will be key. Nevertheless, it’s a whole mess of rain coming on the heels of quite a bit this past weekend.

Track the radar: