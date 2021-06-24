Metro Detroit weather: Enjoy it while it lasts

If you need a summery day with no rain, today is your day, and you’d better take advantage of it because you may not get another for a week.

We’ll have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for most of the day, with some increase in the cloud cover late in the day into this evening. Highs in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius)...without the humidity...will make for a great summer day. In fact, a south wind at 10 to 15 mph will even provide a nice breeze to keep us comfortable.

By all means try to get that lawn cut today, because you may not have a chance to cut it again for quite a while.

Today’s sunrise is at 5:58 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 9:14 p.m.

Becoming mostly cloudy Thursday night with a few showers possible later at night (our evening plans will be fine). Lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius) are indicative of the increasing humidity overnight. South wind at 8 to 12 mph.

Scattered showers Friday morning increase to more numerous showers and possible thunderstorms Friday afternoon, and especially Friday night. Any thunderstorm Friday could produce strong wind gusts, and a near record amount of moisture in the atmosphere means that torrential downpours are likely as well. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees (26 to 27 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

Showers and possible thunderstorms are likely on Saturday, but probably will be more numerous in the afternoon than in the morning. Highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

Sunday is actually a bit of a question mark, but in a good way. Two computer models (the ECMWF and the UKMET) shove the persistent front we’ll deal with for the next week farther north than they indicated yesterday. If that verifies, then we may get away with some dry weather for the first half (or more) of the day, before more showers and storms return. However, the GFS and GEM keep the front farther south and, thus, keep a higher chance of rain around. It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out. IF the ECMWF and UKMET win this forecast battle, then we’ll see highs easily reach the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius). If the GFS and GEM win, then we’ll barely touch 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius). Regardless, it’ll be continued humid.

By the end of the weekend, we’ll easily see one-to-two inches of rain, with any areas that receive a more persistent line of storms could see two-to-three inches. Obviously, rivers will be rising, so be aware that flooding may become a possibility.

No Relief in Site

Put simply, this unsettled pattern persists possibly all the way into next weekend. There is a suggestion among the models that the shower and thunderstorm activity could be more scattered Monday through Wednesday, and then become more widespread again after that. It’s looking like a rough go with the weather for the Rocket Mortgage Classic...stay tuned.