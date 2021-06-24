Metro Detroit weather: Wave after wave of rain expected this weekend, next week

DETROIT – Rain chances are lining up through the end of the next workweek. Expect warm and humid conditions during that stretch, as well.

Inches of rain

It’s likely that everyone will see multiple inches (at least two) of rain from now through the end of the next workweek. The higher totals might top 4 inches.

Most of the rain will come Friday and Saturday, with the stronger batches of storms. We’re under a marginal risk for severe weather both days.

Wind gusts might reach 60 mph, leading to downed tree limbs and power lines, but it doesn’t look like a widespread severe event.

Flooding is a concern, as well. Flash flooding from quick, heavy downpours in poor drainage areas such as highway underpasses, is the most likely scenario.

Considering last weekend’s example, any severe thunderstorm has the capacity to spawn a tornado. While that chance is extremely low in the next two days, it’s not zero. The Storm Prediction Center actually put a numerical chance on that, and it’s 2%.

Beyond the rougher weather, rain chances don’t let up Sunday through next week. Expect wave after wave of showers. We might see some extended dry periods between, but it’s likely most of us will get wet each day of the forecast.

That puts the possibility of river and stream flooding in the picture, especially toward midweek. Models are suggesting even heavier rain upstream from us, so couple that with what we’re expecting locally and we’ll definitely have our eyes peeled along the river banks next week.

Drought improvement

The drought situation has improved, but not by much. The severe drought area shrunk a bit in the West and North zones, and locations near the state line are now out of moderate drought and categorized as “abnormally dry.”

Expect this trend to continue as we endure a soaking wet forecast. June will likely be the first month this year with above-normal precipitation, and the first since September 2020.

Track the radar: