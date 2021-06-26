Metro Detroit weather: Fewer showers Friday night, many more this weekend

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday night, Motown.

After a long line of heavy rain with gusty winds, showers become more widely scattered before midnight. Afterward, we’ll have a lull with cloudy skies for a time. Then, heavy showers and some thunderstorms arrive from the south and west by dawn and when many of us wake up Saturday morning. Additional showers and thunderstorms develop Saturday afternoon and Sunday. More wet weather is in Southeast Michigan’s forecast much of next week.

So far, the most rain has fallen across eastern Oakland County, northern Macomb County and western St. Clair County. Two to four inches fell in many neighborhoods in this area; some places received more than four inches.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers. Some heavy rain may fall before and during breakfast time. Overnight lows will be near 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

Sunrise is at 5:59 a.m. ET.

Saturday will have periods of showers and thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon, at least another inch of rain is possible by nightfall. With any sunshine, temps will pop to the low and mid 80s. Areas with more clouds will have afternoon temperatures in the middle and upper 70s.

Sunday will have the same soggy weather. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. Partly sunny skies are more likely with wet weather lifting north in the afternoon. Highs in the low and mid 80s with any sunshine.

The stationary front remains over us Monday and Tuesday. It will be warm with more on and off showers and thunderstorms each day. Afternoon temperatures in the low 80s each day.

