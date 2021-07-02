Metro Detroit weather: Dry, crisp Friday evening and night

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday evening and Fourth of July Weekend, Motown!

Refreshing air remains over Detroit and Southeast Michigan Friday evening. It will be cool and lovely Friday night and Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will have abundant sunshine and it gets warmer. Then, it will be hotter for the Fourth of July and early next week.

Friday evening will be mild and comfortable. Skies will be partly cloudy the temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Sunset is at 9:13 p.m. ET.

Remember to leave fireworks to the professionals.

Friday night will be cooler, clearer and still comfortable. Overnight lows will be in the 50s. It will be a great night to sleep safely with the windows up.

Sunrise is at 6:02 a.m. ET.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will be in the low 80s turn your 85 degrees Fahrenheit. Please remain safe while boating, going to the beach or jumping in the pool.

Happy Fourth of July, Sunday! Skies remain mainly sunny as a becomes hotter and a bit more humid. Afternoon temperatures will reach 90 degrees or a bit more. The heat index will be near 95 degrees.

In order to beat the heat and remain cool and healthy, please remember to wear light and loose fitting clothes, drink plenty of water and stay near or in air conditioned areas. Keep all children and pets away from empty vehicles.

It remains hot and humid on Monday. Daytime temperatures reached the low 90s with heat indices in the middle and upper 90s under partly sunny skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be steamy with scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Marine Forecast

Lake Erie

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Wind: NW 5-10 knots; Waves: zero to 2 feet; Water Temp: 74 degrees.

Saturday Night: Mainly clear, cool to mild. Wind: W 5-10 knots. Waves: zero to 2 feet. Water Temp: 74 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hotter. Wind: NW 5-10 knots; Waves: zero to 2 feet. Water Temps: 75 degrees.

Lake St. Clair

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Wind: NW 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet; Water Temp: 72 degrees.

Saturday Night: Mainly clear, cool to mild. Wind: W 5-10 knots. Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temp: 72 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hotter. Wind: NW 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 73 degrees.

Lake Huron

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Wind: NW 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet; Water Temp: 68 degrees.

Saturday Night: Mainly clear, cool to mild. Wind: W 5-10 knots. Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temp: 68 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hotter. Wind: NW 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 69 degrees.

