Metro Detroit weather: Very warm, muggy Sunday evening

DETROIT – Happy 4th of July and welcome to Sunday, Motown!

This is what summer holiday season is all about! After a sizzling afternoon, it still feels like a sauna this evening. Good fireworks weather will be here tonight. Make sure your air conditioner functions so everyone can sleep comfortably. Tomorrow is another scorcher. The next chance of rain arrives Tuesday and mid-week.

Remember to stay hydrated by drinking water or near air-conditioned areas. As always, keep children and pets away from any of the vehicles.

Sunday evening will be very warm with temperatures in the middle and upper 80s. The heat index will be in the low 90s.

Sunset is at 9:13 p.m.

Sunday night will be warm and muggy. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and hot. Heat indices will be in the middle and upper 90s. Make sure campers are cool and well taken care of in the sweltering conditions.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Hot, again, with highs near 90°F.

Ad

Showers and thunderstorms are more likely, Wednesday. It remains warm with highs in the low and middle 80s. Skies will be partly sunny mostly cloudy.

More refreshing air returns Thursday and Friday with lower temperatures. It remains warm and seasonable. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s with a chance of rain and thunder. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s under sunnier skies.

Marine Forecast

Lake Erie

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hotter. Wind: NW 5-10 knots; Waves: zero to 2 feet. Water Temps: 75 degrees.

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hotter. Wind: NW 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 73 degrees.

Lake Huron

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hotter. Wind: NW 5-10 knots; Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temps: 69 degrees.

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hotter. Highs near 90 degrees.

Upper Peninsula

Sunday: Sunny, hot. Highs in the middle and upper 80s in the eastern U.P. Highs near 90 degrees in the western U.P. with a chance of showers.

Ad

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.