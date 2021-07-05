Metro Detroit weather update: July 5, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for July 5, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Rain and storms north on Monday
- Decent chance for stronger showers and storms rest of Monday in northern lower Michigan.
- Chances exist north of I-69, but for most of us this won’t be anything to worry about.
Increasing rain chances
- Chance for showers and storms looks a little better later Tuesday, but even better chances Wednesday and Thursday with a cold front.
Hot and humid for now
- Highs around the 90 degree mark on Monday, but feeling like the mid-90s with the humidity.
- Another hot and muggy day Tuesday, but behind the cold front Wednesday it starts to feel better. Upper 70s to near 80 by mid-Week.
Other headlines
Tropical storm Elsa
- Elsa continues to churn near the coast of Cuba Monday afternoon.
- Latest track from NHC indicates it’ll stay a tropical storm (maybe briefly becoming a category 1 hurricane) and head north of Tampa. After making landfall in Florida early Wednesday, it rides along the Carolina coastline Thursday before heading back out to the Atlantic.