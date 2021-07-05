Clear icon
Metro Detroit weather update: July 5, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for July 5, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Rain and storms north on Monday

  • Decent chance for stronger showers and storms rest of Monday in northern lower Michigan.
  • Chances exist north of I-69, but for most of us this won’t be anything to worry about.

Increasing rain chances

  • Chance for showers and storms looks a little better later Tuesday, but even better chances Wednesday and Thursday with a cold front.

Hot and humid for now

  • Highs around the 90 degree mark on Monday, but feeling like the mid-90s with the humidity.
  • Another hot and muggy day Tuesday, but behind the cold front Wednesday it starts to feel better. Upper 70s to near 80 by mid-Week.

Other headlines

Tropical storm Elsa

  • Elsa continues to churn near the coast of Cuba Monday afternoon.
  • Latest track from NHC indicates it’ll stay a tropical storm (maybe briefly becoming a category 1 hurricane) and head north of Tampa. After making landfall in Florida early Wednesday, it rides along the Carolina coastline Thursday before heading back out to the Atlantic.

