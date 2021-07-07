Metro Detroit weather: Heat relents, but storm chances continue

DETROIT – We’ve passed the hottest part of the week, but storm chances remain.

Slow relief

Temperatures have retreated from our 90-degree finishes earlier in the week. But with the humidity still at muggy levels, overnight lows will remain in the upper 60s.

Thursday’s high temperatures will barely hit 80 degrees. Then, the humidity will start to decrease Thursday night.

We should notice a difference Friday morning, with a more crisp start in the upper 50s and low 60s. Then, we settle in for a nice stretch of weather through the weekend.

Rain chances for Saturday have moved south, so expect dry conditions through sunset Sunday evening. Humidity will stay low through the period, too. It doesn’t return until the rain does.

Rain wanes

We’re not expecting widespread severe weather Thursday, but as a cold front approaches, it will keep rain and rumbles around through the evening. Parts of the Metro and South zones are just inside the marginal risk area for Thursday, as of this writing. We’ll have to keep our eyes peeled there. Otherwise, we’ll dry out after midnight.

Ad

Rain doesn’t return until Monday of next week. Temperatures won’t be quite as hot as what we went through in last few days, but plan on the humidity greeting us again as we go back to work.

Track the radar: