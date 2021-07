DETROIT – Tuesday’s weather has led to power outages in southeast Michigan.

As of 10:52 p.m. Tuesday, about 37,898 DTE Energy customers were without power, many in the New Baltimore and Mount Clemens areas.

According to DTE, more than 110 crews were out on the field restoring power.

You can check the DTE outage map here.

Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.