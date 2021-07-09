Metro Detroit weather: Warm, comfortable Friday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday evening, Motown!

Refreshing air remains with us this evening the sunshine to round out the day. Tonight, do you sleep safely with the windows up and air out our homes. This weekend, the first half will be sunnier than the second.

Friday evening will be partly cloudy, mild and comfortable. This is perfect weather for grilling steaks and vegetables on the back porch. Temperatures will be the upper 60s and low 70s

Sunset is at 9:11 p.m. ET.

Friday night will have fair skies and cooler conditions. Overnight lows will be in the 50s. Wonderful weather for throwing up the windows and allowing a nice cross breeze to blow through our homes.

Sunrise is at 6:07 a.m. ET.

Saturday mostly sunny, warm. We will still have comfortable humidity is high temperatures in the upper 70s to 80°F. If you have plans to go to a park or nature center, this is the day to do it.

Sunday will have increasing clouds with rain arriving from the south. Neighborhood south of 8 mile, including the city of Detroit, will get wet by noon or shortly after work. North of a mile, we’re being dry until mid or late afternoon. Eyes will be in the middle 70s.

Monday will be partly sunny and more humid. Showers and thunderstorms are likely again, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will be in your 85°F.

Tuesday and Wednesday idea very warm MMJ I as well. These days will also have showers or thunderstorms as afternoon reach the middle 80s.

