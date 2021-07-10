Metro Detroit weather: Getting through another day with no rain in the forecast

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown!

It’s been a while since we’ve had two days in a row of no rain, but today will be the second of two.

The second half of this weekend will be wetter. Rain is back on the scene virtually all of next week with muggier conditions and thunder and lightning.

Saturday morning will be cool and crisp. Skies will be mainly clear with temperatures starting in the 50s. It will be perfect for walking the dog or taking a jog.

Sunrise is at 6:07 a.m.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny and warm. We will still have comfortable humidity and high temperatures in the upper 70s to 80°F. It’s a great day for playing golf and horseback riding.

Saturday evening will be mostly clear and mild. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Sunset is at 9:11 p.m.

Saturday night will have increasing clouds and it remains mild. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 60s.

Sunday will have increasing clouds with rain arriving from the south. Neighborhood south of 8 mile, including the City of Detroit, will get wet by noon or shortly after work. North of a mile will be dry until the middle or late afternoon. Highs will be in the middle 70s.

Ad

Monday will be partly sunny and more humid. Showers and thunderstorms are likely again, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will be in 85°F.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be very warm and muggy as well. These days will also have showers or thunderstorms as afternoon temperatures reach the middle 80s.

Thursday and Friday will feel like the dog days of summer too. Highs will be in the 80s with humid conditions. Skies will be partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.