Metro Detroit weather: More humidity and storms to track

After a 50/50 weekend, with Saturday definitely being the better half, get ready for more of what we saw last week.

Although it’s been a milder night than the past two nights, I certainly wouldn’t call it oppressive. In fact, the northern half of the area dropped into low-to-mid 60s (16 to 18 degrees Celsius), which actually isn’t bad.

We have a lot of clouds around this morning, with some patches of drizzle…perhaps a few light raindrops in a couple of spots. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, but I don’t expect the coverage to be widespread…more of us probably won’t see a shower or storm than will. However, we’re all at risk, so keep the nation’s best weather app handy and check our real-time radar if you want to sneak outside for a bit today. If you’re one of the few who doesn’t have our FREE weather app, just search “WDIV” in the app store…it’s right there.

Ad

Monday’s highs should only reach the mid (maybe upper) 70s…that’s 24 to 26 degrees Celsius for our amazing Canadian friends across the river. Northeast winds will shift to the east by later today, at 4 to 8 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:08 a.m., and today’s sunset is at One After 909 (that’s 9:10 p.m. for you non-Beatles fans). By the way, One After 909 is a fantastic song and, while most people know it from the Let It Be album, John Lennon and Paul McCartney actually wrote it in the late 1950s or 1960! It sat on the shelf for ten years!

Clouds hang tough Monday night as a warm front approaches late at night. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible near the front late at night, and you know what I always say (quoting Brian Montgomery, who used to work at our local National Weather Service office): “never trust a warm front.” Hence, a strong storm or two is possible. Overnight lows will be interesting…those to the south who have the warm front (the front edge of the warm, humid air mass) cross their area may only make it down to 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius). Meanwhile, those to the north may drop into the low to mid 60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius)…you get one more night before it gets oppressive.

Ad

Once any showers and storms move out early Tuesday morning, we get a lull before more storms pop up in the afternoon…and some of those could be severe as well. Humid highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

Showers and storms continue into Tuesday evening, with lows Tuesday night in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Wednesday, with just the small chance for a stray pop-up thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees (20 to 21 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy, hot and humid on Thursday, with thunderstorms developing late in the day ahead of an approaching cold front. If those storms fire up during the hottest part of the day, then severe storms would be possible once again. However, if they hold off until Thursday night, then that threat lessens. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees (31 to 32 degrees Celsius).

Ad

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday night, with lows in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Showers and storms are still possible Friday morning, but will hopefully end by afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy Friday night and, more importantly, less humid. Lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

Right now, the weekend looks terrific, with partly cloudy or mostly sunny skies, and highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius)!