How to mitigate your home's flood risk ahead of heavy rains

Storms with threats of heavy rainfall are once again headed for Metro Detroit this weekend, raising concerns about more flooding across the region.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon, and will produce torrential downpours and strong winds. Even heavier rains are expected Friday into Saturday, with some areas forecasted to possibly receive up to three inches of rain.

See the entire forecast here.

There are some steps you can take to mitigate the flooding risk at your home ahead of severe weather.

First, be sure to clear any garbage or debris from the storm drains on your street and even on the main road near where you live, if it is safe to do so. Storm drains divert rainwater and prevent flooding if they are clogged.

You should also extend your gutter away from your home. This can be done by purchasing a piece of gutter or a pipe and attaching it to the end of your existing gutter.

Doing so will help diver the rainwater on your roof to the ground that is farther away from your house.

Safety tips during a storm