How to mitigate your home’s flood risk ahead of heavy rains

Storms with threats of heavy rainfall are once again headed for Metro Detroit this weekend, raising concerns about more flooding across the region.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon, and will produce torrential downpours and strong winds. Even heavier rains are expected Friday into Saturday, with some areas forecasted to possibly receive up to three inches of rain.
There are some steps you can take to mitigate the flooding risk at your home ahead of severe weather.
First, be sure to clear any garbage or debris from the storm drains on your street and even on the main road near where you live, if it is safe to do so. Storm drains divert rainwater and prevent flooding if they are clogged.
You should also extend your gutter away from your home. This can be done by purchasing a piece of gutter or a pipe and attaching it to the end of your existing gutter.
Doing so will help diver the rainwater on your roof to the ground that is farther away from your house.
Safety tips during a storm
- Stay at least 20 feet away from downed power lines and anything they are in contact with, including puddles of water and fences. Keep children and pets away too.
- Be extremely cautious near metal fences, which conduct electricity, following a severe storm. Electric current will be the strongest where a downed power line is touching a metal fence. Even a connecting fence several backyards away can be energized and dangerous.
- Never cross yellow barrier tape. It may be around downed power lines.
- Never drive across downed power lines. If a power line falls on your vehicle, remain inside your car until emergency help arrives.
- A live power line may spark and whip around as it looks for a ground. A ground is the earth or something touching the earth, like a fence or a tree. A live wire that has found its ground may lie silently, but it is still dangerous. Report a downed power line online, on the DTE Energy Mobile App or call us them at 800-477-4747.
- Cable or telephone lines can be energized if they come in contact with electrical lines. Contact with any energized power line can be fatal.