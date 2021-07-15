Metro Detroit weather: Severe storm and flood threat

We are starting our Thursday quiet and dry, and I think we’ll largely stay that way through lunchtime. Then during the afternoon, a cold front approaching during the hottest part of the day will generate a line of scattered thunderstorms. Not everybody will necessarily get one, but any storm that fires up will produce torrential downpours and possibly strong to severe wind gusts.

Temperatures will quickly rise into the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius) by early afternoon, then obviously slip a bit due to the clouds and storms.

Wind will generally blow from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph, and it’ll become gusty.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:11 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 9:08 p.m.

Showers and storms should diminish for some Thursday night (best chance to get a break is to the north). Lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius). Winds shift to the north behind the cold front, then to the northeast later tonight, at 4 to 7 mph.

We’ll see periodic showers and possible thunderstorms on Friday, but I suspect there may be some breaks in the rain during parts of the day. Highs will cool into the mid 70s (24 to 25 degrees Celsius) due to the clouds and rain. Total rainfall from Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon will likely be less than one inch for most, with totals above an inch for those who receive multiple heavy storms.

Here Comes the Big Batch of Rain

Rain and storms will increase Friday night into Saturday, with periods of very heavy rain likely. At this point, it appears that we could easily pick up an additional one to two inches of rain. Although there is still some spread among the computer models, it appears that the highest risk for the heaviest total rain amounts is south of M-59. Total rain could be between two and three inches for some, so I have serious concerns about potential flooding.

Highs Saturday remain in the mid 70s (24 to 25 degrees Celsius) due to the clouds and rain. With a bit of luck, the rain may end for those to the south and west by late afternoon Saturday.

Sunday looks dry for most of us right now, with only a lingering shower chance Sunday morning in the Thumb…but that’s very iffy at this point. Highs Sunday recover into the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius).