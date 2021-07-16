Metro Detroit weather: Rain remains Friday evening, sunnier weekend

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday evening, Motown.

It still feels and looks like a damp fall day and evening. It will be heavier south and lighter or nonexistent north. Same with tonight as it gets cooler. The weekend become brighter. It will be milder tomorrow, then warmer the day after.

The conveyor belt of moisture remains over Detroit and most of Southeast Michigan. More persistent rain will continue to fall south of I-69. Showers will be more scattered along I-69, from Flint through Lapeer to Port Huron. North of I-69, it will be partly to mostly cloudy with a likely more spectacular sunset.

Sunset is at 9:07 p.m. ET.

Believe it or not, as of the start of today, we had a deficit of precipitation for the month by nearly half an inch. We are still drier than average by over three inches for the year. Summer 2021 has a growing surplus at over one and a half inches.

Friday night will be wet and cool. Rain continues to come down; scattered before midnight then steady, again, afterward. Many residents will want to put any items in their basements on higher shelves or higher floors. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s where it’s already drier and clearer; mainly the North Zone. The mercury will fall to the low 60s elsewhere.

Sunrise is at 6:12 a.m. ET.

Saturday will be cloudy and damp in the morning with rain falling up until breakfast time. Afterward, the rain move on and the sun gradually reappears. It will be midler/warmer with highs in the middle and upper 70s, which is still below average.

Sunday will be even brighter with abundant sunshine. It will be warmer, too, with highs in the low 80s to near 85 degrees.

Monday will be sunny and hotter. Temps rise back above average to the middle and upper 80s.

Tuesday has a chance of showers but not before temperatures rise to near 90 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s.

