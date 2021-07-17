Metro Detroit weather: Gradually becoming brighter, warmer Saturday

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

Yesterday’s record-breaking rain brought Detroit to a surplus of precipitation for the month and season and made a huge dent in our deficit for the year. Metro Airport measured 2.20 inches of rain in the rain gauge before midnight.

This morning, rain showers leave the region and diminish before sunrise. This afternoon will be sunnier, drier and warmer. Tomorrow will have a ton of sun and be a lot warmer. Summer-like weather continues much of next week with fewer chances of more rain.

Skies will be cloudy as families sit down for breakfast Saturday morning. The ground will still be squishy, and streets will still be wet. Both will dry out quickly as raindrops move away and dissipate. Temperatures start in the 60s.

Sunrise is at 6:12 a.m.

The Detroit Tigers play one of Friday’s double-header make-up games against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park at 1:10 p.m. Weather should not be an impediment.

Saturday afternoon gradually becomes sunnier and warmer. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny during the afternoon. There is a slight chance of a pop-up shower, but we will have nothing like the deluge of yesterday. With enough sunshine, highs will be in the upper 70s; still below average, but many will agree that it’s better than yesterday.

Saturday evening will be mostly clear and mild. Temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Saturday night will be fair and cool. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and low 60s.

Sunday will be even brighter with abundant sunshine. It will be warmer, too, with highs in the low 80s to near 85 degrees.

Monday will be sunny and hotter. Temps rise back above average to the middle and upper 80s.

Tuesday has a chance of showers but not before temperatures rise to near 90 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s.

