Metro Detroit weather: Still dry and warm Saturday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown.

We keep the weather we need, this evening, in Detroit and Southeast Michigan. It will be warm and dry for families and individuals recovering from 2021′s Great Flood II. Skies clear and it becomes cooler, tonight. Summer-like weather will be here, tomorrow and all of next week with fewer chances of rain.

Saturday evening will be mostly clear and mild. Temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Saturday night will be fair and cool. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and low 60s.

Sunday will be even brighter with abundant sunshine. It will be warmer, too, with highs in the low 80s to near 85 degrees.

Monday will be sunny and hotter. Temps rise back above average to the middle and upper 80s.

Tuesday has a chance of showers but not before temperatures rise to near 90 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm with afternoon temps back in the middle 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible, again, Friday. Highs in the middle 80s.

