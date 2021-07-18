Metro Detroit weather: Staying dry this warm Sunday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown.

We’re having some wonderful weather that allows many Detroiters to take a well-deserved load off after a weekend of clean-up and recovery following heavy rains and flooding.

Sunday evening will be clear and warm. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees.

Today’s sunset is at 9:06 p.m.

Sunday night will be clear and mild. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.

Warm week ahead

Monday will be sunny and hotter. Temperatures will rise back above average to the mid-to-upper 80s.

There is a chance for some showers on Tuesday, but not before temperatures rise to near 90 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm with afternoon temps back in the mid 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible again on Friday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

