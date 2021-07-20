Metro Detroit weather: Quick dip in temperatures before rain chances return

DETROIT – The July weather we’ve been used to has returned, but there are some fairly big changes to the forecast heading toward the weekend.

Quick dip

Temperatures are headed south Wednesday. In fact, nearly everyone should finish in the 70s for afternoon highs. Humidity drops to very pleasant levels, too.

The airmass change will scour out a lot more wildfire smoke. Some of that will creep back by the end of the workweek. It will just be a lot less than what we’re dealing with at the beginning of the week.

We’re back to the 80s on Thursday and Friday, with higher humidity. But the unseasonably warm temperatures don’t return until Sunday.

Another lazy front

It looks like we’ll soon return to prolonged periods of wet weather, thanks to a frontal boundary that will just loiter around Southeast Michigan.

Instead of two distinct rain chances Thursday night and Saturday night, it now appears we’ll have more on-and-off rain through the period. That will raise rainfall forecasts. Expect 1–2 inches from late Thursday through Sunday morning.

Ad

We should be able to enjoy a dry day Sunday, with most of the rain exiting by sunrise.

Track the radar: