Metro Detroit weather: Smoky start, stormy finish...for some

As I discussed in yesterday morning’s article, smoke from those western Canadian wildfires has overspread the Great Lakes region, and you’ll definitely notice it again today in the form of hazy sunshine and another deep orange sunrise. Were it not for the smoke, temperatures yesterday probably would have been near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius) but, instead, stopped in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius), and that’s where we’ll be again today…albeit with higher humidity that will make it feel a little warmer.

A cold front sliding down from the north will trigger some scattered thunderstorms…first developing in the northern Thumb around 3:00 or 4:00 p.m. and moving southeast. The Thumb down into Macomb County actually could see a strong to severe storm, while the risk (both for coverage and severity) is lower for the rest of us. The bottom line is that you should keep a close eye on the free Local4Casters weather app’s real-time radar late this afternoon if you have outdoor plans…and remember that, if you have notifications turned on, the app sends you alerts to approaching dangerous weather.

Wind (outside of any storms) will generally blow from the southwest at 7 to 12 mph, shifting to the west, late.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:15 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 9:04 p.m.

Once any scattered early evening showers and storms move out, skies become partly cloudy. A cooler, less humid air mass also takes hold, allowing temps to drop into the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius) by dawn. Northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday looks like a splendid summer day, with partly cloudy skies and no smoke this time! Humidity will drop, which makes highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius) feel very pleasant.

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with comfy lows in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Thursday, with highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly cloudy Thursday night, with a scattered shower or thunderstorm possible. Lows rising back into the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

As mentioned yesterday, the weekend forecast isn’t entirely clear right now. Based upon what I’m seeing in the long-range models this morning, it appears that we have a better chance to see a shower or thunderstorm Saturday than on Sunday. But neither day appears to be a washout. In fact, Sunday could end up mostly dry. I’m hoping that tomorrow’s models start converging upon a solution that will allow me to get more specific for you.

Temperatures appear to be on the uptick this weekend, with mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius) Saturday and possibly upper 80s (31 to 32 degrees Celsius) on Sunday.