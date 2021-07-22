Partly Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit weather update: July 22, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for July 22, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Showers and storms return this weekend

  • Models having a difficult time agreeing on a solution for Friday. Showers and storms will move into lower Michigan in the morning from the northwest, but may be just to our west. It’ll be close.
  • During the day Friday a few more spotty showers and storms are possible.
  • Better chance for stronger showers and storms Saturday. Marginal risk for severe weather encompasses pretty much all of lower Michigan.
  • Few showers linger early Sunday, then we dry out.

Humidity builds back in

  • Another comfortable day Thursday, but over the next 3 days the muggies return.
  • Highs will be in the 80s, but it’ll feel closer to the lower 90s this weekend.

Other headlines

Hottest temperature in Detroit history

  • Saturday is the anniversary of the hottest temperature in Detroit history.
  • Temperatures reached 105 degrees on July 24, 1934.

Final 9 p.m. sunset

  • Saturday is the last day the sun sets at 9 p.m.
  • The sun will set at 8:59 p.m. on Sunday.

