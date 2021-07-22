Metro Detroit weather update: July 22, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for July 22, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Showers and storms return this weekend
- Models having a difficult time agreeing on a solution for Friday. Showers and storms will move into lower Michigan in the morning from the northwest, but may be just to our west. It’ll be close.
- During the day Friday a few more spotty showers and storms are possible.
- Better chance for stronger showers and storms Saturday. Marginal risk for severe weather encompasses pretty much all of lower Michigan.
- Few showers linger early Sunday, then we dry out.
Humidity builds back in
- Another comfortable day Thursday, but over the next 3 days the muggies return.
- Highs will be in the 80s, but it’ll feel closer to the lower 90s this weekend.
Other headlines
Hottest temperature in Detroit history
- Saturday is the anniversary of the hottest temperature in Detroit history.
- Temperatures reached 105 degrees on July 24, 1934.
Final 9 p.m. sunset
- Saturday is the last day the sun sets at 9 p.m.
- The sun will set at 8:59 p.m. on Sunday.