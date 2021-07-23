Metro Detroit weather: Severe storm threat increasing

Our Saturday severe threat is increasing, bringing additional big concerns to me, as I’ll explain below in a moment.

But first, our Finally Friday features scattered showers and thunderstorms. Not every place will be getting one at any particular time, but we’re all at risk so, once again, frequently check our app’s real-time radar to stay ahead of the weather if you have outdoor plans.

The additional cloud cover today will keep highs in the upper 70s (26 to 27 degrees Celsius). South-southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph will keep things a tad cooler near our eastside lakeshores.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:18 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 9:01 p.m.

Our Friday night should be relatively quiet, although a shower or thunderstorm is possible late at night. Lows n the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius). South wind at 4 to 7 mph.

Saturday morning starts with scattered showers and thunderstorms ahead of a warm front crossing the area. That front is the front edge of a much stickier air mass, so get ready for the humidity to come roaring back. There may be a short break (perhaps 2-3 hours) behind the warm front, before thunderstorms start developing along a line from roughly Saginaw Bay to Kalamazoo and moves southeastward during the hottest part of the day. These storms will become strong-to-severe, with the highest severe risk being damaging wind gusts. There’s also a hail risk, but that isn’t as big as the wind threat. So once again, be ready for potential power outages by keeping your devices fully charged Saturday morning and, if you haven’t done so already, download the FREE Local4Casters weather app by searching “WDIV” in the app store. Once you have the app, you have real-time radar and lightning data right in the palm of your hand, not to mention receiving notifications about hazardous weather getting close to your location.

I have especially high concerns about these storms because Saturday is the start of the Port Huron to Mackinac sailboat race. These storms will pose a significant risk to the boaters, and I pray that the strongest storms miss southern Lake Huron. I’ve competed in two of these races, so I understand what’s at stake. Good luck, sailors…I’ll be thinking about you.

Highs Saturday should reach a humid mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius).

Storms and lingering showers diminish Saturday night, with muggy lows in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, hot and humid on Sunday, with highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius).