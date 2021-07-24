Mostly Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit weather: Tracking severe thunderstorms in Southeast Michigan

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

DETROIT – We’re tracking thunderstorm activity throughout Southeast Michigan Saturday (July 24) evening.

Most of the activity is expected before midnight. There is the potential for heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail.

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for the following counties:

  • Sanilac County until 6:45 p.m.
  • Genesee County until 7:15 p.m.
  • Lapeer County until 7:15 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the following counties until 10 p.m.:

  • Genesee County
  • Lapeer County
  • Livingston County
  • Macomb County
  • Oakland County
  • Sanilac County
  • St. Clair County
  • Washtenaw County
  • Wayne County

