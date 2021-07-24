Metro Detroit weather: Tracking severe thunderstorms in Southeast Michigan

DETROIT – We’re tracking thunderstorm activity throughout Southeast Michigan Saturday (July 24) evening.

A tornado warning is in effect for Genesee County until 7 p.m.

Most of the activity is expected before midnight. There is the potential for heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail.

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for the following counties:

Sanilac County until 6:45 p.m.

Genesee County until 7:15 p.m.

Lapeer County until 7:15 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the following counties until 10 p.m.: