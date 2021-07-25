Metro Detroit weather: Sunny and hot Sunday afternoon with highs near 90 degrees

DETROIT – Last night’s storms are gone, thankfully, but many Detroiters are cleaning up, again. Damage from flooding, high winds, lightning and possible tornadoes have to be dealt with, and we’ll have calmer weather to recover. It becomes hotter with more tolerable humidity. It remains mainly sunny with higher than average temperatures tomorrow and through mid-week, too.

Sunday afternoon will be sunny and hot. Lunchtime temps will be in the low and middle 80s. It will be blazing in the afternoon with highs near 90 degrees. Grab your sunglasses and put on your sunscreen.

Sunday evening will be clear and warm. Temperatures will be in the 80s.

Sunset is at 9:01 p.m.

Sunday night will be clear and warm. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 60s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and hot again. Afternoon temperatures approach 90 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly sunny sunny and very warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Daytime temps will be in the upper 80s.

Ad

Wednesday will be mostly sunny. Another great day to head to the beach or take a dip in the pool if you can. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday has a better chance of more widespread showers and thunderstorms. Still very warm with highs in the middle 80s.

Drier but still warm Friday and Saturday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.