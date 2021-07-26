Metro Detroit weather: Enjoy the ride on this heat wave

After a nice boost in temps Sunday, we’re going to keep riding that heat wave to begin the work week. The weather is pretty mild and warm as we get up and get going this Monday morning with temps in the mid 60s to low 70s around Metro Detroit and it’s not all that muggy and really won’t be all day today. We still want to make sure we’re drinking lots of water and using that sunscreen outside all day long.

Sunrise is at 6:21 a.m.

Monday afternoon will be our second day in a row of near 90°F temperatures and about as comfortable as 90°F gets. With average or even below average humidity in the air, we will see more sunshine mixed with a few clouds during the heat of the afternoon and we really don’t need to worry about any pop up or popcorn thunderstorms firing from the heat. The winds will be on the lighter side from the NW in the morning and more WSW later in the day 5-12 mph. Enjoy an absolute beauty of a summer day in Metro Detroit.

Ad

Sunset is at 8:57 p.m.

Tuesday will be another very warm day with morning lows in the mid 60s and afternoon highs in the mid 80s or warmer, so we could be pushing 90°F for the third day in a row. The one thing that may keep temps down a touch tomorrow is high level cloud cover which will be spreading into Pure Michigan Tuesday afternoon ahead of our next shower chances. We could see some light rain develop with a weak disturbance rolling through Central Michigan late in the afternoon and evening Tuesday as Metro Detroit stays dry.

So Wednesday will bring slightly better shower and storm chances but not for everybody. Expect scattered showers as a stationary front sets up shop over our North Zone and may keep the rain showers confined to that area on Hump Day. The wettest timeframe according to early week model data will be late Wednesday into early Thursday, and we’ll keep shower chances around for Thursday too with midweek temps in the mid 80s. It will cool down a few degrees to end the work week with sun and clouds and mid to upper 70s Friday and possibly Saturday.

Ad

The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool with any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World.

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android