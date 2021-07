SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. – A tornado warning has been issued for southern Sanilac County until 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

This warning was radar indicated, so there hasn’t been confirmation of funnel clouds at this time.

There was an intense couplet, which means wind was going towards and away from the radar. The strongest area of rotation happened at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday.

Local 4Caster Ben Bailey is providing a live update in the stream above.