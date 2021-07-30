Metro Detroit Weather: Heat relief arrives

DETROIT – Good Morning! Cooler air has been slowly moving in overnight and we can start to feel the difference in the air with morning temps still dropping into the upper 50s to low 60s as you head out and about on this Friday. A cold front moved through yesterday, there’s another weak cool front moving through this morning and we’ll enjoy less muggy air and a nice cooler breeze on the eve of the last day of July. Whatever you have planned outside today will be there for the taking, so let’s open up those windows and air out the joint.

SUNRISE: 6:24 AM

Metro Detroit will see clouds coming and going this Friday afternoon but it stays dry as high temperatures will hold steady in the mid to maybe upper 70s with a nice breeze NNW 5-13 mph and a noticeable dip in humidity. You can take comfort in this comfy air to start our weekend but we again fall just shy of 80F on Saturday, the last day of July. You can expect tons of morning sunshine tomorrow as we wake to cool temps in the 50s, and then increasing afternoon clouds across all of Pure Michigan leading to a rain chance after dinner in Metro Detroit.

SUNSET: 8:54 PM

We will see scattered showers late Saturday into early Sunday, but those showers will likely fade before sunrise Sunday. Sunday afternoon will be a mix of sun and clouds with a weak disturbance bringing the chance for a stray shower or two Sunday afternoon with high temps in the mid to upper 70s. Most of us won’t see much in the way of rain this weekend, and next week looks a bit dry as we usher in the month of August.

Sunday’s weak front will keep cooler than average temps in play for the first part of next week. So, Monday will be nice and bright with 50s in the morning and mid 70s through the afternoon. Tuesday will be a repeat performance of Monday and then we get into the 80s by Wednesday of next week. The forecast models keep most of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario dry all of next week. Stay tuned… The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool with any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World.

