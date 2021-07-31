Metro Detroit weather: Warm, relatively calm weekend starting with sunshine Saturday

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

It continues to feel great today. It will be warm and bright most of the day. Our next chance of rain will be closer to and after the sun sets. Tomorrow will have some sun but a better chance of on and off showers and storms. Much of next week will be filled with sunshine and higher temperatures and humidity.

Saturday morning will be sunny, cool and crisp for the last day of July. Temps start in the 50s. It will be a great time for exercising or getting some work done outdoors.

Sunrise is at 6:25 a.m.

Saturday afternoon will be warm and partly to mostly sunny. The mercury will rise higher today than yesterday making for better opportunities to go jump in the pool or relax at the beach. Highs will be near 80 degrees or more.

There is a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m.

Saturday evening will be partly cloudy and warm. Temps will be in the 70s. A few areas, especially north and west of the Motor City, will see some rain thunder.

Sunset is at 8:53 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 60s.

Sunday will be partly sunny and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

More settled weather arrives early next week. High pressure with more stable air arrives Monday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny and warmer. Highs will be in the low 80s each day.

It becomes warmer and more muggy with sunshine, Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

