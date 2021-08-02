Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures, humidity start to rise this week

DETROIT – If the remainder of August looks and feels like this, we’re in for a treat. But you know that won’t happen even before you read this.

Slow simmer

Temperatures will remain below normal for the first part of the workweek. Low temperatures will fall to the 50s in many areas through Wednesday morning.

Then, the humidity starts to build. By Thursday, we’re back in muggy territory, and that’s where we’ll remain through the weekend. Temperatures will rise to the mid-80s on Thursday and plateau through Sunday. It will feel a couple degrees warmer than the air temperatures, but nothing oppressive.

Mainly dry week

Rain chances will be hard to come by until the end of the workweek. Other than a slim shot at a sprinkle Thursday, expect at least isolated thunderstorms Friday. Not everyone is going to get wet, however.

That will be the case through the weekend. Then, a more likely chance of showers and thunderstorms move in Monday. That will also be the hottest of the forecast. Expect some spots to touch 90 degrees, with heat index readings in the mid-90s.

