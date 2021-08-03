Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures inch above normal before weekend with humidity low through Friday

DETROIT – Temperatures will be inching above normal before the weekend. But there are some oppressive days looming toward the end of the forecast.

Residing in Pleasantville

Humidity remains low through Friday. So even as the heat builds incrementally, we won’t feel a huge difference through Friday. Temperatures will reach the low and mid 80s in those three days. Most of us say goodbye to 50-degree lows after Wednesday morning, as well.

Sweaty Stuff

Temperatures continue a slow climb from the weekend into next week. Then we’ll tack on higher humidity... just muggy for the weekend. Then we’re into tropical feeling air for early next week. So, the mercury climbs into the 90s, heat index readings will reach triple digits in spots.

Storms Return

Other than some isolated showers Wednesday afternoon, we’ll start seeing better chances of thunderstorms for the weekend. Then those become likely by early next week, during the peak of the forecast heat. At that point, there will be many of us will not have seen rain for more than a week. So even with our deluge of rain in July, it will time for a quick sip of water.

Ad

Tracking the weather

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.