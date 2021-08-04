Metro Detroit weather: Next heat wave, increased rain chances

DETROIT – Our next heat wave is in view, along with increased rain chances toward the end of the forecast.

Humidity in check

We’re continuing a stretch of low humidity days that will last through Friday. Even though air temperatures will be slightly above normal, the heat index won’t be a factor -- until it is, which will be this weekend.

Starting to sizzle

By Saturday, temperatures will climb into the mid-80s, with muggy levels of humidity. Expect Saturday to feel like a 90-degree afternoon.

Sunday’s heat index will reach the mid-90s. Then, the peak of this heat wave hits early next week.

Monday and Tuesday highs will touch 90 in spots, but we’ll get another notch of humidity that will take us well into the tropical category, bordering on oppressive. Expect heat index readings to reach triple digits both afternoons for many locations.

Some slight relief will arrive Wednesday, but it will still be unseasonably warm and humid.

Getting wetter

Our next organized rain shot will be Friday night into Saturday morning. Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely. It’s possible we might see a few isolated afternoon storms, but the morning chance is higher.

Sunday looks like the drier of the two days, with only a very slight chance of a pop-up afternoon storm to close the weekend.

Storm chances are likely for both Monday and Tuesday.

